As if Area 51 wasn't mystifying enough already. Now, a plane-obsessed photographer has captured footage of a mysterious plane flying over Area 51.

Plane-Obsessed Photographer Spots Mysterious Plane Flying Over Area 51

The NY Post shares that the plane showcased in the footage was a US Air Force's top-secret Boeing 737-200 aircraft, also known as the RAT55 jet. This jet was seen flying over the "Nevada's Groom Lake facility, confirming long-rumored ties to the classified base." Luckily for all of us, Michael Rokita, a plane-obsessed photographer, was only 26 miles away. Situated on top of a nearby mountain, he was able to capture not only footage of the event, but also audio. The Daily Mail confirms that the RAT55 is used as "a radar testbed, pulling off touch-and-go maneuvers and a landing on Runway 32."

The footage begins in darkness and blurriness, with the caption stating the mission start time was 5:37 in the morning. Eventually, you can see the plane off in the distance. Then, the video shows a map in which Rokita details the route that the mysterious plane took as it was spotted flying over Area 51. From there, the footage dramatically clears and lightens as the RAT55 jet is seen soaring over the mysterious site. Furthermore on the audio you can hear the plane captian saying ready for "another touch and go." Afterward, Rokita supplied photographic evidence proving that the jet entered a hangar on the site.

He shared that the plane landed at 8:30 a.m. By 8:49 a.m., it was tucked inside the hanger. His commentary read, "Hangar 18 at Groom Lake, NV. Rokita took these pictures just after the RAT55 landed at the base. This three-image sequence provides proof that it entered the hangar within a few minutes." This footage begs the question: What is happening at the infamous Area 51? With this mysterious plane flying overhead, people are now more readily believing rumors of aliens or top-secret testing.

The Internet Reacts

Most of the comments under the video commended Rokita for his stellar footage rather than focusing on conspiracy theories. Viewers left these comments under the video.

"I've seen a lot of different footage over the years, but yours is by far some of the most impressive ones out there, especially with the audio. Great stuff."

"Excellent video and post-processing. Great job, my friend! Thanks to you and your skills, we now know conclusively where RATT55 aka SABRE98 lives."

"Well done and beautiful captures."