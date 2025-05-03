Plane Makes Terrifying Crash Landing At Crowded Golf Course

Imagine hitting the green to work on your stroke, and looking up and almost having a stroke yourself. Several terrified golfers got a first row ticket to a plane making a crash landing.

It was a scene very much out of a movie. A small private plane went down and appeared to be headed for a crash. However, the pilot managed to actually land the aircraft at the Riviera Country Club located in Los Angeles. Fortunately, no one was harmed or injured on the plane or on the golf course itself.

So what gives? Why all the theatrics? That's a good question! "The pilot, facing apparent engine issues, skillfully maneuvered the plane to avoid hazards, landing safely on the golf course," TNLA said.

Additionally, the pilot couldn't navigate to the nearby Santa Monica Airport to land the plane. Seeing the open green, he made an executive decision to try to bring the aircraft down there instead. Fortunately, according to KTLA, it all worked out for everyone involved. Still, it likely terrified a bunch of golfers in the process.

Plane Crash Lands At Golf Course

I'm sure a couple of them turned the green brown when they saw a plane barreling straight towards them. I know that I would.

"Holy schnikes!" one golfer yelled. Another also said, "I'm moving, I'm moving." But I think this golfer pretty much summed up the vibes of the day. "Holy f—k," he screamed. Indeed, if there ever was a moment, then this certainly qualified.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene at the golf course. The Riviera Country Club is an iconic place in California. It's hosted several tournaments, and also the PGA Tour as well. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating exactly what caused the plane crash.

Fortunately, no one was injured and everyone can walk away from this. It's not the first time someone has used a golf course for an emergency landing. Harrison Ford infamously crash landed his plane at LA's Penmar Golf Course in 2015. What's up with LA golf courses and planes, right?