Plan On Visiting The Cherry Blossoms This Year? Here Is A Law You May Not Have Known You Were Breaking

Ahhh the infamous time of the cherry blossoms. As someone relatively familiar with D.C. I know that this is the time to avoid the city at all costs. While the cherry blossoms are absolutely stunning, they attract a lot of admirers. According to 2024 data, the cherry blossoms brought in "1.6 million visitors to D.C." last year. So like I said, I tend to avoid the city during this time. However if you are interested in seeing the beautiful blooms, I highly recommend going. Just be sure when you do that you aren't breaking this common law.

How People Are Breaking The Law At The Cherry Blossom Festival

When thinking of breaking the law, I am sure certain images come to mind. Things like robbery, or assault with a deadly weapon come to mind. Luckily nothing so dire is happening during the festival. However, there is a much more common law that people are continuously breaking during the cherry blossom festival. It may be simpler than you think. For example, did you know that when you go to the festival, you are not allowed to pull the blooms off of the trees?

That's right, if you ever pulled a bloom off of one of the trees, congratulations...you are a law breaker. Not only should you not remove the blossoms from the trees you shouldn't even touch them. This whole issue gained popularity when Fox News Digital asked festival goers if they knew they were breaking the law when they touched or pulled the blossoms from the trees.

The responses from people proved that the majority of people had no idea this was a law. The NY Post shares some of their responses. One boy said, " I don't know, but I already picked a couple of flowers, so I hope it's not." Then, another person added, "I don't think so. I saw someone with one, I think." Additionally a man chimed in, "I think it is illegal. But once it falls on the ground, then we can touch it."

What Is The Truth?

With all of these different opinions from people at the cherry blossom festival, it can be difficult to determine if you are breaking a law or not. So, let's look at the facts. The NY Post shares that, "Various federal statutes and regulations state that it is unlawful to willfully destroy, cut, break, injure or remove any tree, shrub or plant within a national military park or land of the United States."

Specifically, "The US Code under §1865 National Park Service states that there is a penalty for 'offenses relating to structures and vegetation.'" I would say ripping a flower or bloom off of its plant would be considered a offense to the tree. So what happens if you are caught breaking this law? Well you could be imprisoned between 15 days to one year. Additionally you could be find "not less than $10 for each tree, shrub, or plant that is destroyed, defaced, injured, cut or removed."

So if you took two flowers, one for each ear, you could go to jail and pay a fine of at least $20. Is that Instagram post really worth it? In addition to not wanting to get in trouble for breaking the law, you shouldn't touch the cherry blossoms out of respect for the trees. Come and admire their beauty but do not leave any destruction behind. Luckily for most visitors, officers use this as teaching moment rather than a chance to make some arrests.

Once you learn about protecting the cherry blossoms and promise to honor it, you can even earn your own "cherry blossom protector" badge.