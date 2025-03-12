A person of interest has been named in the disappearance of college student Sudiksha Konanki, who went missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office named 24-year-old Joshua Riibe as a person of interest. Konanki went missing on Marhc 6 while vacationing in Punta Cana. However, the sheriff stressed that Joshua is not a suspect and this isn't a criminal case. It said, "This is not at this time a criminal case, which would be different."

Meanwhile, Konanki's father asked authorities to expand the search for her after search and rescue failed to find her body. Authorities assumed the college student drowned. But her father wants them to consider that his daughter may have been abducted or kidnapped.

"Her belongings, including personal items like her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, which is unusual because she always carried her phone with her," the complaint read.

Sudiksha Konanki Still Missing

After felling to find Konanki, authorities are interviewing people to try to find new details about her disappearance.

"As part of this process, the [National Police] are re-interviewing targeted individuals who were in the victim's proximity at the time of her disappearance," police investigators said in a news release. "This includes hotel employees where Konanki and her companions were staying, with the goal of gathering information to corroborate her movements, interactions, and any relevant details for the investigation."