People Keep Brining Their Turkeys In Utah's Great Salt Lake For Thanksgiving And Officials Want Them To Stop

It's Turkey Day once again. But please don't brine your turkeys in a public beach this Thanksgiving. Just don't be that guy.

Honestly, this story sort of boggles my mind. Look, I understand that you want your turkey to stand out. But you better not stick your bird in the ocean and then serve it to me on the Thanksgiving table. However, that's exactly what some chefs are doing, and officials want to put a stop to the trend.

Some people are taking their birds to a public saltwater beach to let it brine naturally in the water. Specifically, we're talking about Utah's Great Salt Lake. The place is known for its high saline levels. They are two to nine times higher than the ocean depending on what time of the year you hit. However, in recent years, it's garnered a reputation for becoming the go-to spot for home cooks to brine their turkeys.

Turkeys By The Sea

Officials are saying to knock it out after a turkey washed to shore. They took to social media to share their warning. They wrote, "It's the time of year again! Just your annual reminder not to use Great Salt Lake to brine your turkey. Not only is the salinity too high for a proper brine, the waves can be very strong and there's a good chance you could lose the entire turkey as this person did. It ended up washed up on Silver Sands Beach and someone went turkey-less."

However, it's drawn plenty of bemused reactions from people online.

"I'm not sure what's funnier, the fact that this apparently happened or that someone thought you could brine a turkey without taking the packaging off," one commented on the post.

"Vibe just died," another wrote.

Instead of depending on the ocean to brine your bird, just do it at home like a normal person. Break out some milk and buttermilk and mix them together. Let your turkey soak in it so it can get good and juicy. Leave the ocean behind. Ultimately, it's not some secret hack. And no one wants to eat ocean brined turkey anyways.