People Are Paying To Have Their Phones Taken Away? Learn About This New Retreat

Would you pay to have someone take your phone away from you? Probably not right? After all, we tend to freak out if we can't find our devices for a mere five moments. Why on earth would we want them intentionally taken away? Let alone pay someone to do it? While the idea may seems absurd it is happening more than you think. In this new digital age people are craving a detox and now they are paying to have their phones taken away during their vacation retreat.

People Are Paying To Have Their Phones Taken Away To Enjoy Vacation

More and more people are sharing the desire to unplug their devices while they are on vacation. According to the 2025 Hilton Trends Report those numbers are steadily increasing. They share that "20% of of global travelers don't pay attention to the news on vacation - more now than they have in the past." But that's just the news right?

Nope, it seems that people are trying to avoid their devices all together. "24% of global travelers admit they power down and turn off social media during vacation more than they used to." Not only that but "Nearly 1 in 4 travelers limit time on digital devices while on vacation more than they used to." However, some people have the desire but not the willpower to carry through with that intention.

That is where these new retreats come into play. The NY Post shares that people are not only planning on limiting their technology use, they are actively searching for places that do it for them. They write, "17% of vacationers are taking things a step further by searching for trips that will force them to unplug and possibly ditch their technology altogether."

The Perfect Example Of A Digital Detox

If you are one of the people who are interested in paying to have your phone taken away, you are not alone. People are now searching for places with none or limited wifi. Additionally, they are signing up for retreats like the one offered at the Grand Velas Resorts in Mexico. On their website, the company admits that they are different from other resorts due to this program. They aim to provide "a different kind of vacation experience one that invites them to power down, disconnect from the world and focus on enjoying quality time with one another."

Your "detox" begins as soon as you arrive to the resort. The hotel shares that "the concierge is tasked with the all-important duty of 'cleansing' their [meaning the guests] suite." That means they go in and remove all technology from the room. That's right, this goes beyond cell phones. Guests who opt to participate in this detox have their flat screen TVs removed from the room and are instead given complimentary activities like board games. Additionally, their personal electronic devices, such as cell phones, laptops, iPads etc, are taken from them and stored in a safe.

If they want to earn some time with their devices they must earn a total of four activity bracelets by completing some of the following activities.

Bike tour

Ecological tour of the property's flora and fauna

Snorkeling tour

Facial with additional cost

This is just one of the many resorts that is offering this new type of digital detox. So what do you think? Would you pay for someone to take your phone away?