Penguin, Known For Having 230 Descendants, Has Died At Maryland Zoo

Maryland Zoo's famed penguin has died. Called Mr. Greedy, the penguin endeared itself to both zoo workers and fans throughout the years. He also has left quite the lineage. The bird also left behind 230 descendants as well as his longtime partner.

The penguin died at the ripe age of 33. Far from just being a local celebrity at the zoo, Mr. Greedy played a very important role in the life of his species. Thanks to the bird and fatherhood, he helped keep his species from the brink. The African penguin is an endangered species. In 1992, zookeepers moved Mr. Greedy to the Maryland Zoo. Mr. Greedy was part of a program called Species Survival Plan to prevent the species from going extinct. Two years later, he matched with his longtime mate, Mrs. Greedy, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Over the years, Mr. Greedy became one of the oldest people at the zoo. He also lived past the average life expectancy for his species, which is 18 years.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Penguin Dies At 33

The zoo shared the sad news on social media. They wrote, "We're sad to share that Mr. Greedy, our oldest African penguin, has passed away at 33. He leaves behind a lasting legacy for his endangered species with 230 descendants. His mate, Mrs. Greedy, and five generations of their family continue to inspire at Penguin Coast."

Initially, zoo keepers intended for the two penguins to only be paired for a couple of years. However, they proved to be fruitful together thanks to being "genetically valuable" and giving birth to multiple offspring.

According to one of the zoo keepers, Mr. Greedy was always very protective of his family over the years. Zoo keepers made the tough decision to euthanize the bird on August 27. They decided to end the bird's life due to declining health. However, they highlighted his importance to his species. He was "incredibly important to the continued existence of African penguins throughout the world.".

After learning of his passing, several people paid tribute to the late penguin. One wrote, "Sending love to the penguin team." Another wrote, "So sorry for your loss." Yet another wrote, "So sorry to hear Rest in Peace Mr. Greedy."