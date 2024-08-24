Iconic Gay Penguin Dies At 11 As Zoo Mourns

A viral penguin, who had a same-sex relationship, has died. The Gentoo penguin passed away while at its housing location at Australia's Sea Life Aquarium.

The animal's name was Sphen and it was almost 12 years old when it passed away. It's relationship with its partner Magic tugged at onlookers' hearts. Magic had an immediate reaction to the passing of his partner. The penguin started singing and others joined in, according to NBC.

"He immediately started singing, which was beautifully reciprocated by the colony," said Richard Dilly, manager of the Sydney Marine Museum. "The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team, and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic's story."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Both of the penguins appeared to be in a same-sex relationship. The aquarium called them a "same-sex penguin power couple." In 2018, they added to their family by parenting a chick named Lara. They later co-parented a penguin named Clancy in 2020 as well.

"It's quite common in birds that two of them will get together for co-parenting," organismic biology professor Vincent Savolainen of Imperial College London told NBC. "That can happen for multiple reasons, usually it could be advantageous, for example two males can co parent because they're stronger and are better able to protect the egg."

Gay Penguin Dies

However, the biology professor raised doubt on whether Magic and Sphen were actually in a relationship. It could have been more of a Full House situation.

"Whether it is really homosexual behavior, one can debate," he added. Experts raise an uncertain future for the bird widower. They said that Magic may choose to forgo new connections. This could be true because he's older in age. However, they said the penguin may also connect with either a male or female partner in the future. Only time will tell.

Following the passing of Sphen, the aquarium created a forum for visitors to mourn his loss.

"My heart stopped when I read this news. I have always loved these penguins and the story of their unbreakable bond. Sphen, you will be missed by thousands," one wrote. Another wrote, "Resting in peace I hope little guy, what a wonder to the world you were with your beautiful Magic."

"You were just being a penguin, but to us all, your love was so brave and so beautiful," another commented