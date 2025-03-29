Peanut The Squirrel Owner Says Officials Still Haven't Returned Pet's Remains For Proper Burial

Peanut The Squirrel owner says that he still hasn't been able to bury his beloved pet. Months after the squirrel was euthanized, the state still hasn't returned the rodent's remains.

All he's got so far is half apology from the state over the death of Peanut. Amanda Lefton, acting director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, apologized for the way that agents handled the squirrel.

"We know that we can do better moving forward," Lefton said. "We have carefully reviewed all public feedback and we understand the distress caused to communities throughout the state. I have prioritized a review of our current wildlife protection and enforcement process to protect New Yorkers and this agency from similar incidents in the future."

Peanut The Squirrel Death

In response to the apology, Peanut the Squirrel's owner Mark Longo said that New York hasn't gave back the remains of Peanut or Fred.

"Today hurt me really bad. To be honest, I'm still shocked and really upset with the response," he said in a statement. "It took DEC almost five months to respond, and they respond with, 'We can do better.' Five months of not knowing why Peanut was killed. Five months, and we still don't have the whereabouts of Peanut's and Fred's bodies. No answers. There's no remorse. I'm just at a loss."

This comes after DEC agents raided Longo's home and took Peanut and Fred. Ultimately, they euthanized both of them.

He wrote several months ago, "Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there's a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024... The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut. He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED."

He continued, "Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He's been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don't know how to process this, emotionally. Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT's Name."