Rabies Expert Blasts Officials For Mishandling Peanut The Squirrel's Case: "The Whole Thing Smells Badly"

Over a month after the deaths of Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon, the backlash remains steady. New York Department of Environmental Conservation officials euthanized both, claiming that Peanut bit an official on the hand. The organization raided the house of owner Mark Longo over improper permits, taking both animals and euthanizing them.

The organization listed rabies concerns as why. However, infectious disease specialist Dr. Edward R. Rensimer told The New York Post that it didn't make sense. He said that officials should have known that the odds of either animal having rabies was near zero.

There have been no squirrel to human rabies transmission ever documented in this country," said Rensimer, a Texas infectious disease specialist, "I can't imagine, frankly, what their thinking was, if they knew anything about this area."

This is supported by New York State itself.

Peanut The Squirrel Dies

"Some animals almost never get rabies," the New York Department of Health states on its own rabies fact sheet. It lists squirrels as catching the virus in rare situations. Meanwhile, raccoons can carry rabies, but the actual number is extremely low. There's only been 35 lab-confirmed cases of rabies in raccoons in 17 years.