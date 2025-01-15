Passenger Dies On Plane To Boston Despite A Doctor's Best Efforts To Save Them

A passenger has died on a recent flight. They were on board an Air France plane headed from Paris to Boston when they experienced a medical emergency.

A doctor tried to save the passenger's life, but the unidentified passenger died soon after. The passenger felt ill after the plane departed from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday. Emergency crews were on the scene when the plane landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday night

At this time, police haven't released the identity of the deceased passenger. They also haven't revealed a cause of death for the deceased, but they did mention that the traveler experienced a medical emergency. A doctor had been on board the flight. They had tried to save the passenger's life, but there was nothing they could do for the individual.

Passenger Dies

Police are investigating the death.

Air France has released a statement about the passing. They wrote, "Air France confirms that a customer on flight AF334 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Boston on 14 January 2025 was taken ill during the flight. Despite the assistance of a doctor on board, the customer couldn't be rescued. Air France reminds that its crew members are regularly trained to handle these kinds of situations. Air France regrets this sad event and expresses its sincere condolences."

Airlines train their crew to prepare for the worst case scenarios when flying. In the event of a medical emergency, there is life-saving equipment on board the vessel. According to the FAA, planes are required to have the following materials:

"Approved first-aid kits.

(2) In airplanes for which a flight attendant is required, an approved emergency medical kit.

(3) In airplanes for which a flight attendant is required, an approved emergency medical kit as modified effective April 12, 2004.

(4) In airplanes for which a flight attendant is required and with a maximum payload capacity of more than 7,500 pounds, an approved automated external defibrillator as of April 12, 2004."

While it was an international flight, it still has to abide by FAA regulations since it was flying to Boston. Sadly, it sounds like no amount of intervention while in the air could have saved the passenger.