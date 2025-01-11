Passenger Lands In Jail After Baby Crocodile Skull Found In His Luggage In Blatant Smuggling Attempt

Go ahead and label this under the category of what were they thinking? A passenger landed himself in jail as his final destination after attempting to fly away with a baby crocodile skull in his luggage.

Authorities arrested the man at an airport in India after Delhi Customs intercepted him at a security checkpoint. The incident happened at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL). The man was planning to fly to Canada with his new treasure but didn't clear the airport. In a statement on X, the airport said the passenger "a skull with sharp teeth ... wrapped in a cream-colored cloth." It appeared to be the partial skull of a baby crocodile. The item weighed about two pounds.

Later the Department of Forests and Wildlife (GNCTD) confirmed it was indeed a baby crocodile. So what's the issue? Well, the animal is considered protected since 1972 under the Wildlife Protection Act. As such, it's you know illegal to have a crocodile skull, much less a skull of a baby crocodile. I mean, come on, man! If you're going to smuggle then you might want to try something other than taking it through airport security.

Baby Crocodile Scandal

But it's possible that the passenger in question didn't know it was illegal. Still, lack of knowledge isn't a strong defense. Authorities charged him with illegal possession, attempt to export a "protected wildlife item" and for violating the Customs Act of 1962. The holy trinity, right? The latter prohibits illegally exporting or smuggling these things.

It's all a very serious offense.

"This case highlights a serious violation of wildlife and customs laws," Delhi Customs wrote. "Collaboration between Customs and Forest Departments is crucial to ensuring such protected wildlife items are not smuggled."

So what's going to happen to the crocodile skull? Well, the Department of Forests and Wildlife is testing it. They've launched a further investigation into the incident. It's not the first time they've encountered something like this. Authorities are trying to crack down.

"India is among the top ten countries in terms of using the airline sector for wildlife trafficking," said Atul Bagai, the former Head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in India, per CNN. "This is an unwanted accolade."