Orca Named Keto, Who Killed SeaWorld Trainer In 2009, Has Died At 29

An orca named Keto has died. The killer whale's claim to infamy came in 2009 when it killed its trainer at SeaWorld. The animal passed away at 29, having spent its entire life in captivity at SeaWorld.

In 2009, the orca attacked and killed trainer Alexis Martínez. The two were preparing for Christmas shows at Loro Parque in Tenerife when Keto attacked and killed Alexis on Christmas Eve. Sadly, the trainer ended up passing away from his injuries. He "died due to grave injuries sustained by an orca attack, including multiple compression fractures, tears to vital organs, and the bite marks of the animal on his body."

The animal was born at SeaWorld in Orlando in 1995. Before the age of 5, the killer whale had performed at all of the company's stadiums. In 2006, the animal was transferred to Loro Parque in Tenerife.

Orca Named Keto Dies

The park wrote a Facebook post, "Loro Parque is heartbroken by the loss of Keto. With sadness in our hearts, we share the heartbreaking news about the passing of Keto, our beloved 29-year-old male orca. Since 2006, Keto was an extraordinary ambassador for his species, captivating everyone with his majestic presence and unique personality. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts and throughout our entire team. To those who cared for him and shared each day by his side, Keto was far more than an orca - he was family. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know him and learn from him."

Meanwhile, PETA also addressed the passing of Keto.

In a post to Twitter, PETA wrote, "A life stolen. Keto should have known the open sea, his family's love, & freedom. We can honor his memory by standing against animals used in entertainment & never visiting parks that exploit orcas like him. #RIPKeto." It also wrote that Keto was "driven insane from confinement."

However, the park denied any abuse against its animals.

A spokesperson on behalf of Loro Parque said: "There is no truth to any of these absurd claims. Loro Parque has the highest standards of care in the world for all our animals. We are in mourning over the sad passing of Keto who lived for almost 30 years. PETA is an extremist protest group that has no scientific credibility and even attacks other genuine animal welfare charities."