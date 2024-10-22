PETA Blasts Dying Animal Sounds Outside Of BBQ Restaurant

A massive truck was used to blare dying animal sounds outside of a popular barbecue restaurant in Indiana.

According to 14News, PETA set up their "Hell on Wheels," truck at Mission BBQ in Evansville, right at the corner of Morgan Avenue.

The truck itself is an actual life-sized pig transportation truck. Moreover, the equipped speakers play a track of cries and squeals from real pigs. PETA officials say the vehicle is intended to properly display the harsh realities of animal transportation and the cruelty involved throughout the entire process.

Marnie Chambless was on-site at Mission BBQ on behalf 0f PETA. Chambless expressed a will to educate those who aren't familiar with the process of delivering food to table. Specifically, Chambless said that very few people ever come "face to face" with the "horrific reality" that some 130 million-plus pigs face a year.

Along with the loud animal sounds, Chambless and company also handed out "vegan starter kits." The kits were an effort to educate readers on how they could come to choose a more "compassionate and healthier option," in contrast to eating animals with every meal.

14News was also diligent in speaking with guests of Mission BBQ, who were present during PETA's stunt. Zach Helfer was enjoying a lunch at the restaurant, and also grew up on a farm. Helfer said that the "slaughter of hogs is just part of the food chain." He continued to sat that things must die, for other things to live. He drove the point home, saying that be it plants or animals, it actually doesn't matter. Life only can persist at the cost of other life.

While PETA may have started with Mission BBQ, the organization has more plans for its "Hell on Wheels" truck. McDonald's and Arby's locations are apparently the next to be targeted with the truck and its dying animal sounds.

Hilariously, one customer took to their own vehicle to blare music, in attempt to drown out the animal sounds from the truck. Regardless of where you land on this issue, the willingness to pushback surely made for an entertaining scene.