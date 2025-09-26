Oklahoma Woman Loses All Her Limbs After Dog Attacks Her

An Oklahoma woman suffered life-changing injuries after losing all her limbs in a terrifying dog attack. The dog left her with major injuries, and doctors were forced to amputate both her arms and legs.

The animal attack her and her boyfriend earlier this month. The animal's owner was in jail, so the dog was left to fend for itself and went wild. Janelle Scott had been on a bike ride with her boyfriend. That's when the pit bull attacked them. The incident happened on September 9 in Okmulgee.

The dog knocked her off her bike and began biting her. Her boyfriend tried to help her, but the pit bull then attacked him. According to Fox23, he managed to kill the animal in self-defense. The animal was one of two dogs that belonged to a man currently serving jail time. Apparently, someone had broken into the trailer and released the dogs.

Dog Attack

"Where the friend lives, you have to go through a wooded area to get up there. I guess he lives in a camper or something. So she was going up that way when the dogs came out and attacked her, and she knew the dogs and they knew her," Scott's mother, Cheryl, said. The attack left her with significant injuries.

Ultimately, doctors were forced to amputate all her limbs. She is still fighting for her life after the dog attack.

"Every day that she has to go into surgery, it's been hard. I was wondering, 'How much more can they do?' When she lost all of her limbs, I thought, 'OK, well now her body's going to be able to heal. And she's going to be able to get through this," Cheryl told Fox23. "I know that she can do it because we're strong women, so I'm pretty sure that she'll come through this, and I told her she has a purpose. I said, 'Our creator wouldn't do this, so there has to be a plan we just have to find out what it is."

Sadly, the woman has a long way to go before she gets out of the hospital.