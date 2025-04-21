NY Cops Deal With Bizarre Suspect As They Wrangle An Alpaca At A Car Dealership

Although I expect that police officers receive all sorts of bizarre 911 calls, this one had to be a surprise. Westchester County police received a call about an unusual suspect. When they arrived they found that their suspect was of the four-legged variety. Then, the NY cops had to wrangle an alpaca at a car dealership. Talk about an insane work day.

NY Cops Wrangle An Alpaca

While alpacas are fluffy and adorable you definitely don't expect to see one at a car dealership. Perhaps a petting zoo, or a children's birthday party, but never just out and about. Three days ago, the police department shared a post on Instagram about the hilarious encounter. The post started off by admitting, "We get all kinds of interesting 911 calls, and that one came in to Commo at 10:09 am. today."

From there it goes on to describe the fluffy suspect. "Turns out it was actually an alpaca that was on the lam, but still a pretty good initial description compared to some we get!" Do you know how bad some eye-witness descriptions need to be if that is true? The good news is that these NY cops quickly wrangled the alpaca and got it returned to its rightful owner.

They shared that "turns out the alpaca had slipped out of a trailer near Hotel MTK on Pat Reilly Way. Then made its way over to Kisco Avenue near the Land Rover dealership." The officers even joked, "Maybe it was looking to upgrade its ride?"

The Internet Reacts To An Alpaca At A Car Dealership

I don't know who had the most fun here in this encounter, the alpaca, the officers, or the internet. People were loving this furry fiend and sharing that love in the comment section. Here are some of the comments under the post.

"Before ya return it can I pet it?? ??? it's soooo cuteeeee lol."

"Yall gotta put him on duty for a day. That would be dope. Give it a vest and a badge. All heads will turn. That will be cool."

"Put in for K9, got an Alpaca. "You get what you get and you don't get upset!" ?"