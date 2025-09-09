New Zealand Police Investigate How Man And Children Survived In Wilderness For Years Undetected

Most people couldn't survive a few days in the wilderness, let alone a few years. However, one man and his children seemed to beat all the odds and do just that. Not only were they able to successfully live in the wilderness, but they also managed to evade detection by local police. Now, New Zealand police are investigating how the man and his children survived in the wilderness for years, undetected.

Not His First Disappearing Act

Tom Phillips and the New Zealand police have a complex and lengthy history. While his family's disappearance in 2021 is what was plastered across news headlines, it was not their first time vanishing into thin air. Yahoo News reports that three months prior to their latest disappearance, Phillips and his children vanished into thin air. A search operation began after Phillips's truck was spotted on a beach near his home. The vehicle was found without a trace of him or his family. Despite their search efforts, officials never found them. However, Phillips and his family emerged from the forest 17 days later. He provided a simple explanation: they had been camping.

New Zealand police were not buying the excuse and charged him with "wasting police resources." However, Phillips clearly did not take the charge seriously, as he managed to vanish again. Specifically, right before he and his children were due to appear in court. To make matters more sticky, Phillips did not have custody of the children at the time of either of these disappearances. He and his children went missing in December of 2021. They had not been seen or heard from until just this past Monday.

New Zealand Police Investigate How A Man And Children Survived In The Wilderness For Years Undetected

Phillips and one of his children were stopped by local police this past Monday as they were fleeing from a robbery. The robbery took place at a "farming supplies store in Waitomo, a small town on New Zealand's North Island." Rather than turn himself in, Phillips opted to have a shoot-out with the officer. Although the police officer was shot at close range and suffered serious injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery. The same can not be said for Phillips. Instead, Phillips was fatally shot, and the child who was with him was taken into custody. Later, that same child helped law enforcement locate the campsite where his remaining children were waiting.

New Zealand police were slightly shocked to discover that the campsite was located in a "terrain that had been searched before." New Zealand's Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters that it was likely that officers had been very close to finding the family on multiple occasions. The makeshift campsite featured items such as guns, soda cans, and tires. Although they had successfully located the family, the campsite offered little to no clues on how this man and his children had survived in the wilderness for years undetected. Furthermore, his children — now 9,10, and 12 — provided little to no details on the matter.

Law enforcement is now trying to piece the puzzle together. Additionally, they believe that Phillips did not act alone. Therefore, they are searching for anyone who may have aided him over the last several years. Little is currently known about the children and their whereabouts. Child protective services has gotten involved and they are instilling a careful plan to ensure that the children have the best shot at a bright future and full recovery.