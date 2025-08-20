A Heartbreaking Announcement In The Search For A Missing Fisherman: "Toughest Decision We Make"

A heartbreaking announcement has been released regarding a fisherman missing in the Pacific. Officials have officially called off the search after finding the man's empty fishing boat earlier this month.

Authorities confirmed via news release that they are suspending the search for the missing fisherman, Joel Kawahara. The Washington native has been missing since August 8.

"Suspending a search for someone is the toughest decision we make in the Coast Guard," Cmdr. Chelsey Stroud, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard's Northwest District, said in a statement. "Our crews diligently search hundreds of miles. We are grateful for the numerous Coast Guard crews along the West Coast who assisted in this search. We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the missing man."

Missing Fisherman Gone

The Oregon Albacore Commission mourned the loss of the missing fisherman.

"Joel was a valued member of the broader West Coast fishing community and a tireless advocate for fishermen," a commission spokesperson wrote. "Joel was known for his kindness, generosity, and the way he touched everyone he met. He was deeply respected among salmon fishermen and also shared time on the albacore grounds. His passing is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Coast Guard discovered his fishing vessel after he went missing.

"The aircrew visually noticed that the vessel was rigged for fishing, lights were energized, and a life raft was observed in its cradle," a Coast Guard spokesperson said. "The aircrew flew over the vessel's previous course but did not find any signs of distress. The crew then flew back to Sacramento."

After finding no further signs of the missing fisherman, they chose to suspend operations.

"With no additional reports of distress or responses to callouts, the Coast Guard suspended the search," the agency announced in the news release.

The Sea Lion crew also mourned his loss.

"Joel left this world doing what he loved — fishing — and his spirit will continue to inspire those of us who work on the water," an Oregon Albacore Commission spokesperson also wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many who called him a friend."