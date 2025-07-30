New Hampshire Resident Surprised To Find Giant Python Slithering Around Their Bathroom

A New Hampshire resident was in for a shock of a life time when they went to the bathroom. They found a giant python slithering around in their bathroom. The only problem was that they didn't own a snake.

I can't imagine how shocked they must have felt in the moment. I've never been a big fan of spiders and snakes, so stumbling across a giant python would probably spell disaster for me. I just hope the poor resident didn't stumble across the serpent in the middle of the night while going to do their business. That would be one heck of a wake-up call.

Anyways, he Derry, N.H. Police Department responded to calls about the snake on July 28. They quickly found the 5 foot python just chilling in the unfortunate person's bathroom. How it got into their apartment remains something of a mystery. The Derry, N.H. Police Department took to Facebook to share the story and photo of the snake.

In the photo, the snake seemed unbothered. It was reclined over the top of the toilet and was so long that it reached the nearby bathtub as well. Intitially, police wrote, "Sssssssssssome one missssssssing sssssssomething? 5 foot python found 83 East Broadway. Call (603) 432-6111 and speak with an Officer if you are or know the owner. Thankssssssss."

Python In A Bathroom

They later updated the post, "UPDATE: Owner has been located."

The Facebook post drew plenty of attention from netizens sharing their thoughts on the python.

One wrote, "There was someone missing one on East broadway on bringing Derry together not that long ago...."

Another wrote, "The poor thing, I hope it wasn't just dumped. I've seen quite a few dead snakes in Derry that appear to have be pets. Don't dump them to fend for themselves, bring them to a shelter and give them a chance. They shouldn't be left to suffer."

Yet another wrote, "Awwww what a cutie. Hope the owner is found. I'd be devastated if mine got out."

Meanwhile, others were more interested in the bathroom itself, hilariously.

One wrote, "The state of the grout in this bathroom makes me feel great about my tub grout."

Another wrote, "Pictures like this make me feel less bad about the state of my bathroom. My goodness I'm no neat freak but I've seen cleaner truck stop bathrooms."

Yet another wrote, "I think their bathroom floor is more of a crime than the snake. Clean your house please."