New Fear Unlocked: Woman's Horror Story Explains Why You Shouldn't Wear Sandals In A Splash Pad

Take a look at this TikTok below, and tell me this isn't hilariously horrifying. A woman experienced a horror story while wearing sandals in a splash pad.

As she showed in her TikTok, Hannah Butler's sandals ended up making her trip to the zoo very interesting. She was chasing her kids around the splash pad at the zoo when she injured herself. Her feet were wet while wearing sandals. As she told People, her sandals caused her foot "slipped through the entire shoe and it got stuck."

"I laughed and thought that I would just take it off after that. Then I realized that my foot was way too big and I could not get it off," Butler told the outlet. "I started panicking and laughing and running to my dad and Hollie to help me."

Her sandal got stuck on her leg and wouldn't come off despite her and her sister's attempts to pry the shoe away. The sandals cut off the circulation to her foot. Adding water didn't help either, and neither did adding sunscreen inside the shoe. However, it did lead to a pretty viral video with thousands of views.

Sandals Horror Story

Viewers quickly offered their own thoughts on the sticky sandal situation.

"People like that because that is how my dad is. He helps beyond what he ever needs to. It's a silly example with the shoe, but in real life, he always shows up," Butler shared.

Fortunately, she got the sandals off and managed to have a funny story to reflect on.

"Some things aren't so deep as the internet thinks. It's just a funny thing to make fun of yourself," she adds.

I mean just check out these comments. One wrote, "I saw a guy getting arrested and both of his slides did this."

Another wrote, "Why do people not wear water shoes. these kinds of sandals are not good at all."

This sums it up well. "Future note, the shoe goes on the bottom of your foot, not your leg. Hope this helps." Thanks, Internet.