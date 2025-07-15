Neighbors Go To War Over Plant Water Of All Things After Gardening Leads To A Ruined MacBook, Tools, And Clothes

I'm all for gardening, but you probably should avoid making your neighbors angry. Plant water led to the battle of apartment neighbors when one person decided to get overzealous with the water hose. They ended up soaking the patio of the neighbor below.

The soaked party took to Reddit to plead their case. They explained, "A few weeks ago my upstairs neighbor decided to get about 15-20 plants that have to be watered daily. He simply waters them on his level and then hoses off his deck, and all of the runoff water and soil goes to whatever is currently on the level below, where I have a drying line for wetsuits and bathing suits, and a patio furniture set with a couple benches and a table my girlfriend and I like to use when it's in the shade."

Plant Water Feud

Well, the neighbor got plant water and soil all over his deck and stuff after watering the plant. The offended party decided to confront the neighbor over the soil, but they just laughed it off. It didn't stop the neighbor or the plant water. They wrote, "This has happened a few more times (once while I was outside with my MacBook as well) and I've unfortunately just had to start drying my things elsewhere and dealing with dirty patio furniture because there isn't enough space for it to be moved anywhere else."

Fast forward in time, and the Redditor had expensive tools ruined after working on a bed frame on the patio. The neighbor sprayed it all down with plant water while watering his plants. But things went south between the neighbors. There's no resolution, just a lot of bad blood over something that seems silly.

He wrote, "So I said dude I have hundreds of dollars of tools down here that I let you borrow and you just dumped water all over them and you can't even say a simple I'm sorry?? And he just replied 'I'm not going to say I'm sorry because I don't feel bad' so I told him to never ask to use my stuff again and went back inside."