'Naked And Afraid' Star Sarah Danser Dies, Cause Of Death Revealed

Who doesn't love the show 'Naked And Afraid?' Watching two people survive the unforgiving wilderness in nothing but their birthday suit can prove to be very entertaining television. However, there has been some sad news surrounding one of the stars of the show recently. The 'Naked And Afraid's star Sarah Danser died, and her cause of death has finally be revealed.

'Naked And Afraid' Star Dies And Now We Know How

Sarah Danser was a star on the popular TV show back in 2017. The NY Post reports that this past Tuesday, she passed away following a car crash. She was 34-years-old. The car crash happened in Hawaii, "When a 59-year-old man lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a parked car." Sarah Danser was sitting in the passenger seat and needed to be rushed to the hospital; she was in critical condition.

On October 22, Sarah's injuries overcame her and the 'Naked And Afraid' star died. The driver of the car is also suffering. He was hospitalized on Sunday "And currently remains there in serious condition." Similarly, the woman who was in the parked car is also still in the hospital.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Local law enforcement has revealed that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash. Speed seems to be one of the major contributing factors to the severity of the accident.

Sarah Danser Will Be Remembered

Sarah Danser will be remember for more than the headlines that read 'Naked And Afraid' Star Dies. Her friends and family will always keep her in their thoughts. Her brother shared that Sarah was a magical person. He stated, "Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in."

Her father commented on how often she affected the lives of others, for the better. He even claimed, "I think she saved my life once, diving in Indonesia." The diving shop where Sarah worked also paid tribute to her in a touching Facebook post. The post read, "Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and a great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed."