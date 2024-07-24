'Naked & Afraid' Survivalist Says His Entire Body Was Swollen From Bug Bites

A "Naked & Afraid" contestant shared stories of relentless bugs that left his body swollen while competing on the television show.

Dan Link, a Honolulu resident, has become well-known in the survival television circuit, after finding success on "Naked & Afraid" and "Last One Standing." According to KHON2, Link's journey as a televised survivalist began in 2018. After responding to a Facebook post that shared a casting call for "Naked & Afraid," Link was quickly pushed through an interview process. Link's first challenge took place in a cold pine forest in Chiapas, Mexico.

Link has found success at every turn of his televised survivalist journey. He emphasizes the importance of mental fortitude in the survival game. According to Link, survival is "85 percent mental." A scientist by trade, Link has prepared for survival journeys with intent and focus. Link mentioned searching for "shortcuts," to streamline his process of mastering primitive survival skills. Moreover, learning the foundations of tools like an "edibility test" have helped lead Link to successful stints across a range of environments.

After his first challenge for "Naked & Afraid" in Mexico, Link has continued to be tested in new locations. Link swears the toughest test to this point was 60 days in the Peruvian Amazon. Likewise, Link has survived on television twice in South Africa, for "Last One Standing."

"Naked & Afraid" Star Says Bugs Left His Entire Body Swollen

While Link's time as a survivalist have certainly tested him in many ways, he mentions a bout with bugs as one of the most memorable. In the Peruvian Amazon, which Link believes to be his toughest challenge ever, the bugs were a constant nuisance. For the entirety of the 60 days, bugs tormented Link, leaving him swollen from head to toe.

Mosquito bites left Link with horribly swollen ankles. The "Naked & Afraid" star reminisced on the care with which he was forced to move through the forest with. "You couldn't bump into anything without intense burning sensations," said Link, as a result of a constantly swollen figure.

Regardless of the bugs, Link says his time on both "Naked & Afraid," as well as "Last One Standing" have helped him appreciate life's simple indulgences more.