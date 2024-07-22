'Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing' Survivalists Eat Seeds From Elephant Poop In Gag Inducing Video

Okay, I hope this is a safe space. Because if the call of a true survivalist is eating food from elephant poop, then I don't think I have what it takes to be a true survivalist. Sorry, y'all, I'll go put my resignation in now. Just kidding, y'all are stuck with me — at least for the foreseeable future. That's exactly what some Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing survivalists did during an episode.

Now, truthfully, I've never been in a situation where I've starved for days. Just ask my family, if I don't eat dinner in a reasonable amount of time then I can be unbearable. But watching Naked & Afraid survivalists dig through elephant poop for food is gag-inducing. I would like to think that I have a pretty strong stomach too. You win this round Discovery!

'Naked & Afraid' Contestants Eat Poop Seeds

Several of the Naked & Afraid survivalists rushed over to devour the poop-covered seeds like they were snacking on popcorn shrimp at the Golden Corral. The survivalists are competing in Africa for the chance to win $100,000. As with past challenges, it's all about endurance and survival and also managing to last for days without food. So I guess that $100,000 will buy some soap for their tongues. The survivalists sifted through hardened elephant dung. They found seeds that the animals didn't digest. They then ate said seeds without even rinsing them off.

Okay, so it wasn't actually for survival as much as entertainment. In the clip, the survivalists all scraped through the dung piles as part of a challenge. Yes, there are challenges in this version of the show. They had to remove the seeds then chew up the seeds and build a bird trap. The concept didn't exactly thrill the survivalists. Several of them gagged as they had to complete the challenge.

However, the prize was a bit too much to pass up. If they won the challenge, then they would get ostrich eggs. Since they're out there in the wilderness, these ostrich eggs would be essential. They're important sources of protein for the winners. But still, if there ever was a challenge to lose, this may be the one. Because yikes! Naked & Afraid airs on Sunday at 8 pm ET.