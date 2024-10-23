We have a mystery on our hands gang, and just in time for Halloween too. A mysterious winged and horned creature has zoo workers spooked. The animal recently appeared in a trail camera and gave workers a fright.

Fortunately if it is a sign of an alien invasion, it's happening in England and not the States. Go watch Independence Day, we get hit with aliens enough. The Bristol Zoo Project brought up the mysterious creature.

On Oct. 22, the British zoo posted on Facebook that it needed some help identifying the creature. The zoo's trail cameras captured "a mysterious winged and horned creature" near the zoo's habitats. So far, attempts to figure out what it was has left them feeling "a little stumped." The animal appears to have a horn growing out of its head. It also looks like it has wings as well.

They theorize that it could possibly be a muntjac deer. Those are small deer that have antlers similar to horns. Maybe it was one that had a birth defect, which explains its bizarre look.

Mysterious Creature At Zoo

"Our conservation team uses camera traps to survey the ancient woodland on our site. Here, you can see a familiar muntjac deer alongside a creature that has us just a little stumped," the park wrote in the post.

According to the zoo, they have cameras set up among Bear Wood's 7.5 acres of trees. They "say the creature appears to have four legs and is like nothing they have spotted before."

Of course it came at the perfect time.

"The sighting of this mythical-like creature is a mystery to us here at Bristol Zoo Project and has been a great inspiration for the Halloween trail this year. Scotland has the Loch Ness monster, and Cornwall has the Beast of Bodmin Moor - have we discovered a similar mythical here in Bristol, perhaps?" Rosie Sims, the public engagement manager at Bristol Zoo Project, said.

So what is the creature? Is it a deer or some new species? Well one person has an outlandish idea of what it could be.

"It's obviously a baby unicorn," wrote one commenter.