Louisiana Teens Call 911 After Encountering Terrifying Bigfoot Creature In Woods

What's going on in Louisiana? A group of teens recently called 911 after encountering a terrifying creature in the woods. They claimed it was Bigfoot-like with glowing eyes. Wait, what?

About how much mileage you get from their claims depends on how much you believe in Bigfoot lore. The teens had went camping in Kisatchie National Forest after graduating from high school. That's when things got weird. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reported the incident. The teens said they saw a large creature, like Bigfoot, after they set up camp. It was a mile and a half off Back Bone Trail in southern Natchitoches Parish.

The teens said they "heard a growl and saw what appeared to be an animal that had glowing eyes and stood about 5-foot tall," the sheriff's office said. They called emergency services. Deputies searched the area, finding the teens at the campsite unharm. They ended up escorting the teens out of the forest after they refused to stay the night.

Bigfoot Sightings

Deputies searched for the creature but couldn't find any signs of the supposed Bigfoot in the area. Believe it or not, it's not the first time that someone claimed to see the mythological creature in the woods. Two experts claimed in 2019 that they had visual evidence of the creature's existence in the forest. They claimed that cameras captured loud howls, and they also claimed to find footprints and other markings.

"It is what it is. If you choose to believe that's great. If you choose not to believe, that's great, too," said Tex-La. "It's something you have to approach with an open mind," he added.

Meanwhile, a separate incident occurred with a couple in Colorado late last year. The two saw a creature that resembled Bigfoot walking around in Colorado. Shannon and Stetson Parker stumbled across the creature and filmed it. It's not the first time someone saw the creature, and it won't be the last. Sightings have occurred for decades.

"Those who claim to have seen Bigfoot have described everything from a large, upright ape to an actual hairy human, sometimes standing over eight feet tall and described as powerfully built," the Washington National Guard wrote in a post about the legend. "The debate and research continue."