Motorcyclist Wipes Out After Hitting 6-Foot Alligator In The Middle Of Florida Road

Talk about a major wipeout. A motorcyclist crashed out after running into a 6-foot alligator in the middle of a Florida road. The motorcyclist hit the reptile, landing him a trip to the hospital alongside another motorcyclist.

The bizarre incident happened on May 31. A 67-year-old motorcyclist had been riding with a 25-year-old woman. However, their joyride came to a screeching stop after striking an alligator. The reptile had been in the middle of a Florida highway. The motorcycle left the road, and the man hit a tree in the crash, flying off the bike.

Other motorcyclists managed to barely avoid the alligator and avoid a similar fate. The reptile was also injured in the crash and was bloodied. Fortunately, neither of the people involved experienced life threatening injuries. However, for motorcyclist Cameron Gilmore, it proved to be a scary encounter.

Alligator And Motorcyclists Collide

He opened up about his wipeout with local news station WKMG.

"I just remember one of my friends swerving, and I'm looking at him swerving, and the gator's like 10 feet in front of me," he said. As soon as he saw the alligator, he knoew that there was nothing he could do to stop from hitting it.

"I was going to hit it," he said. "I didn't even have a second to do anything. Couldn't put on the brakes or not. And I just had to hold on." So he crashed into the 6-foot gator and ended up flying off the bike in a gnarly crash. Honestly, the man is lucky to be alive after wiping out from his bike.

"When he passed the gator, he saw me hit it, go up in the air, and flip over the handlebars. I hit head-first and rolled," Gilmore told WKMG.