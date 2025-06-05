Motorcyclist Wipes Out After Hitting 6-Foot Alligator In The Middle Of Florida Road
Image via Shutterstock
Wild Animals

Motorcyclist Wipes Out After Hitting 6-Foot Alligator In The Middle Of Florida Road

By |

Talk about a major wipeout. A motorcyclist crashed out after running into a 6-foot alligator in the middle of a Florida road. The motorcyclist hit the reptile, landing him a trip to the hospital alongside another motorcyclist.

The bizarre incident happened on May 31. A 67-year-old motorcyclist had been riding with a 25-year-old woman. However, their joyride came to a screeching stop after striking an alligator. The reptile had been in the middle of a Florida highway. The motorcycle left the road, and the man hit a tree in the crash, flying off the bike.

Other motorcyclists managed to barely avoid the alligator and avoid a similar fate. The reptile was also injured in the crash and was bloodied. Fortunately, neither of the people involved experienced life threatening injuries. However, for motorcyclist Cameron Gilmore, it proved to be a scary encounter.

Alligator And Motorcyclists Collide

He opened up about his wipeout with local news station WKMG.

"I just remember one of my friends swerving, and I'm looking at him swerving, and the gator's like 10 feet in front of me," he said. As soon as he saw the alligator, he knoew that there was nothing he could do to stop from hitting it.

"I was going to hit it," he said. "I didn't even have a second to do anything. Couldn't put on the brakes or not. And I just had to hold on." So he crashed into the 6-foot gator and ended up flying off the bike in a gnarly crash. Honestly, the man is lucky to be alive after wiping out from his bike.

"When he passed the gator, he saw me hit it, go up in the air, and flip over the handlebars. I hit head-first and rolled," Gilmore told WKMG.

Somehow, he escaped with just some broken bones and a few injuries. It could have been way worse. Likewise, the alligator itself also lived too. So, despite the randomness of the crash, ultimately it has a somewhat happy ending. No one died from the encounter, and that's the important thing to consider in this situation.

Wild Animals

South Carolina Shoppers Get Shock When They Discover Alligator Under Shopping Carts

Wild Animals

Turns Out Most Alligator Attacks Have Only One Thing To Blame, According To New Study

Wild Animals

Florida Family Expecting Pizza Delivery Surprised To Find Hungry Alligator Waiting Outside Instead

Wild Animals

It Turns Out Alligators Really Do Live In The Sewers After All And Use It As A Underground Highway, According To New Study

 