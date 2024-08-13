Mother Drowns Trying To Save Daughter After Missing Warning Signs About Dangerous Waters

As a parent, there's little many wouldn't do for their children including sacrificing their own lives. One mother tragically drowned while trying to save her daughter from dangerous waters.

The family went to a Tennessee lake, but they missed warning signs about the water. Sadly, a language barrier played a role in the woman's demise. The family only speaks Spanish, so they couldn't read the signs. They didn't realize how dangerous the waters were until it was too late. Amarilia "Lileana" Vamaca went swimming at Percy Priest Lake in Nashville on Aug. 4 with her three children and husband.

According to WTVF, Vamaca died after trying to save her daughter. She realized that her daughter was struggling to swim and jumped in herself. Sadly, the mother of three couldn't handle the water herself. Meanwhile, her husband Martin Ambrosio had been in a different part of the lake. Upon realizing his family was in trouble, he ran over to help them. However, the mother of three had already jumped into the water.

"I asked, where is your mom, where is your mom? [His daughter] said she went into the water already," he told the station. Several bystanders quickly assisted the situation and helped pull Vamaca from the water. Some started performing CPR while they waited for emergency responders. Paramedics transported the mother to a nearby hospital. But later in the week, doctors removed her from life support.

Mother Of Three Drowns

Her husband believes that the signs around the lake need to be revamped. Since they don't speak English, they were unaware of the present danger at the lake. He said the lake should add a Spanish sign as well.

"We don't know how to read English [and] we didn't see any signs," Ambrosio said. The two were married for 15 years prior to her death. He and the children are taking her death hard.

"We're sad," he told the station. "She was an open person, smiling, happy, a joker. She liked to be friends with people..."

They've turned to their faith and religion to try to help them through this difficult time. They also started a GoFundMe. They want to return the mother's body back to Guatemala for proper burial.

"We hope in the name of God that God will give us the strength to be able to overcome it, to be able to move forward," he said.