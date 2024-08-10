Eye Witnesses Screamed For Lifeguards Before CrossFit Athlete Drowned, But Help Never Came

New details are surfacing about the death of CrossFit athlete Lazar Dukicat. According to an eye witness, they screamed for lifeguards as the athlete disappeared under the water.

The competition turned to a tragedy with Dukicat went missing. Authorities later located his body. Now, an eye witness is shedding major details on what exactly happened.

As with everything, keep in mind this is one person's version of the events. Dukicat was competing in the CrossFit Games in Texas. As he prepared to finish the 800m swimming event, the athlete experienced distress.

He struggled to breathe before disappearing under water. He never resurfaced. Athlete Cole Learn saw the fellow athlete go under. He recounted his experience on social media.

In a post to his Instagram stories, Learn said he called for life guards.

He said: "We watched Lazar go under and we screamed for some life guards, we were pretty far away so it was tough to do anything else, but we were yelling for lifeguards and unfortunately they couldn't hear us, and he just never came back up.

"I am absolutely devastated, that was not something that I wanted to watch."

He added: "That's what happened, we're gonna try and figure things out."

CrossFit Athlete Drowns

Divers later located the CrossFit athlete's body near the area where he went under. Authorities are investigating the drowning.

Athlete David Shorunke wrote, "I hope the investigation underway reveals how one of the best runners and swimmers in the field managed to drown 30 metres from the finish in full view of lifeguards, medical personnel and hundreds of fans."

Meanwhile, the organization commented on the incident.

In a statement, the CrossFit Games said: "Today is the saddest day in @CrossFit history. We are shattered by the loss of Lazar ?uki? along with the entire CrossFit community.

"Lazar was one of our sport's most talented competitors, but he was much more than an athlete. He was a son, a brother, and a friend to practically everyone who knew him. Fiercely competitive, incurably joyful and uncommonly kind, Lazar was the sun of any room he was in. The loss of his light is inconceivable."