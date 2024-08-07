Heroic Father Of Three Dies Saving His Wife From 16-Foot Crocodile

Dave Hogbin was a father. He was a husband. But most of all, he was a hero, and he proved that in his final moments. He saved his wife from a 16-foot crocodile.

They say that you learn a lot about a person in their final moments. A person's true character bubbles to the surface, and they reveal their realest selves. I don't know if that is true. For some, those last moments are a whirlwind and fear. But I do know that Hogbin showed how much he cared about his family in those final moments.

He was trying to protect his wife. The 40-year-old fell into crocodile-infested waters. The riverbank that Hobin and his family had been standing on collapsed during a camping trip. Hogbin ended up going into the water where he became trapped.

"Despite being tall, strong and fit, the conditions of the terrain meant Dave was unable to get himself out of the water," a statement from his family read. His wife Jane tried to come to his aid. However, she soon began to sink into the riverbank as well. Realizing that his wife would suffer the same fate, Hogbin opted to sacrifice himself.

Crocodile Kills Father

He let go of her stopping her from falling into the crocodile-infested waters. "Dave's final, decisive act was to let go of Jane's arm when he realized she was falling in, despite knowing she was his only lifeline. Within moments, he was taken," the statement added. It's likely that Hogbin's wife may have been killed instead.

"He saved me - his last act was to not pull me in with him. I'm glad I'm still here because it could have been a millionfold worse for everyone involved, not just the boys," she said.

Following the incident, Hogbin leaves behind three young children. Fortunately, they didn't see their father's passing. Sadly for Hogbin, he fell in at Crocodile Bend, which is known for the creatures, News.com.au reported. After his death, wildlife officials tracked down the animal 2.5 miles away and euthanized it. In a grisly display, they discovered his remains inside of the creature.