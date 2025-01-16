Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Die After Crashing Into Icy Pond In Virginia

It's been a tragic start to the year that claimed the lives of a mother and 4-year-old daughter. The two both died after crashing into an icy pond in Virginia.

Mother and daughter both perished when their vehicle overturned in the icy pond. At the time, 33-year-old Kayeley Williams was driving with her daughter Maddie. Unfortunately, she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe due to icy conditions. The two were involved in a single-vehicle crash that sent them into the drink.

Sadly, both perished in the icy pond. The incident happened on January 6, according to Virginia State Police. An obituary mourned both of their deaths. It said, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Kayeley Elizabeth Williams, 33, and her beloved daughter, Madilynn Paige Curlis, four, who left this world together on January 6, 2025."

Crash At Icy Pond

First responders located their vehicle after it left the road and crashed into the pond. They found both mother and daughter still inside the car. Both had been wearing their seatbelts. Authorities believe that a winter storm in the area may have played a contributing factor to the crash. First responders announced both of them dead at the scene.

Following their tragic passing, family members remembered them for the bond they shared as mother and daughter. The two were inseparable.

"You could not separate them," Kayeley's sister-in-law Leah Williams told CBS affiliate WTVR-TV.

"Maddie was always a happy child, and her smile would light up the room," Maddie's father, Brandon Curlis, said. "She loved her brother, Bradlee. She also loved playing with her dolls. And loved her chickens. She was just a beautiful girl, always full of joy, loved her family and was caring."

Her sister said the loss is unbearable.

"Losing her feels like we've lost our own two feet," she said. "Whenever something crazy happened, she was the kind of person that would be your first phone call."

Others mourned the two. On the obituary, one person wrote, "So sorry for the loss of these two precious souls. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this most difficult time."