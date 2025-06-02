More Than 200 Dead In Devastating Flood — The Worst In 60 Years

More than 200 people have tragically died in a terrifying flood. It's a devastating loss that's being described as the worst in 60 years for the country of Nigeria.

According to the BBC, at least 500 people are still missing, with the death toll sitting at 200. That number may rise as search and rescue efforts continue for those involved. Rescue efforts have been suspended for now. Grimly, official Musa Kimboku doubts that any of the missing are still alive after the devastating flood.

Meanwhile, locals described the devastation on the scene.

One man, Adamu Yusuf, says that both his wife and newborn child died in the flood. "I watched helplessly as water washed away my family. I survived because I could swim," he told the BBC.

Flood Kills Hundres

Meanwhile, another said that the flood left them homeless and without a large sum of money. He said, "I lost at least $1,500 to the floods. It was the proceeds from the sale of my farm produce the previous day. I contemplated going back into the room to get it, but the pressure of the water scared me."

The flood happened in the town of Mokwa. Extreme rain is believed to have caused the flood, which toppled structures, washed two roads away, and also caused two bridges to collapse. National Emergency Management Agency wrote on Facebook, "NEMA is also closely monitoring and providing support for the full recovery of all the initially admitted victims at various health centres that are now treated and discharged. The two township roads and bridges that were damaged by the flooding have impacted vehicular movement and economic activities negatively."

The Nigerian Red Cross also wrote, "According to the authorities, 21 bodies have been recovered from the floodwaters, with search and rescue operations ongoing to locate additional victims. Our volunteers are actively engaged on the ground, providing critical search and rescue assistance as well as first aid services to survivors."

Meanwhile, the country's officials also weighed in on the flood.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shared a statement on X, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time."

"Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay," Tinubu also wrote. "We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of. I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you."