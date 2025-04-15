Tennessee Home Escapes Massive Flood That Drowned Surroundings Thanks To Genius Idea

It's hard to protect yourself against an act of God. But by golly did this Tennessee home manage just that. Just take a look at the photo above. The homeowners escaped a massive flood that drowned all of their surroundings.

No, the Tennessee family didn't just get lucky. They played smart and future-proofed their home. It turns out that they built their own levee system that protected them from the flood that hit the area on April 8. While the rest of the area was drenched in floodwater, the Tennessee home escaped unscathed.

Rainfall flooded Ridgely, Tennessee last week, trapping more than 100. But like Noah's ark, the home escaped disaster. Thankfully, the Humphreys escaped with incident. It's all thanks to the levee system they built. And apparently it's not the first time they've escaped a flood.

One person wrote on social media, "That's the Humphrey's. They've done this several times before." Another wrote, "My brothers did that Tucker and Justin Humphreys they ain't play around."

Tennessee Home Vs Flood

Another person gave further insight into the Tennessee family's ability to weather the storm. They suggested the family's sons built the levee system to protect their mom. "Amy's sons Tucker and Justin have been working non stop to keep their mamma's house from getting water in it. Precious family! Prayers," they wrote.

Not everyone was as lucky to weather the storm. 21 people died as the storms hit through the Midwest last week. Additionally, someone people experienced their homes flooding including Assistant Chief Hunter Long with the Bogota Fire Department.

He explained, "The floor was caving in on a house, so we put our boat back in the water and went to that house retrieved that gentleman and his dog." Overall, it's good that the family managed to avoid disaster. I just wish more families in Tennessee and surrounding states had been so lucky. But I think we can take away an important lesson.

If you have the means, then it's always important to try to protect and storm proof your property. However, please evacuate if it looks like there's going to be a severe natural disaster.