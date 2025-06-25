More Than 100 People Fall Ill at Graduation Ceremonies In New Jersey Due To Extreme Heat

Let me tell you, it's a scorcher this summer. In fact, more than 100 people fell ill this week at graduation ceremonies in New Jersey due to the extreme heat.

Americans have been feeling the sweltering summer heat across the country. But it was particularly bad at two New Jersey high school graduation ceremonies. The ceremonies took place on Monday, June 23. According to CBS affiliate WCBS-TV, several people in attendance just could not beat the heat.

Maybe the schools should have opted for an indoor ceremony. Instead, the ceremonies were held at Hinchcliffe Stadium in Paterson. The Paterson Fire Division responded to reports of extreme heat injuries. They treated more than 50 people at the first ceremony. Nine people actually ended up going to the hospital due to the heat.

That, however, was just the first ceremony. The second ceremony was twice as bad. The extreme heat affected at least 100 people at the second ceremony. First responders transported seven people to the hospital from that ceremony. Temperatures reached in the 90s, but humidity made the heat feel that much worse. Temps actually felt like they were in the 100s.

Extreme Heat Was Sweltering

Despite the heat, one stubborn woman refused to miss her son's graduation. She ended up on a breathing machine because she refused to go to the hospital. Paterson School District Superintendent Laurie Newell said "some attendees to experience discomfort and require medical attention."

"In anticipation of high temperatures, the district implemented numerous precautionary measures to help keep everyone safe," Newell said. "These included on-site EMTs, multiple cooling stations, cold bottled water, shaded areas, wet paper towels, ice, and large industrial fans to provide airflow."

She also added, "Our primary focus remains on the health and well-being of our students, families, and staff," Newell said. "We're incredibly proud of our graduates and the resilience they showed in celebrating this important milestone."

Meanwhile, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh declared a State of Emergency. The city said, "All recreational activities are canceled until further notice. If you or anyone you know does not have a cool place to be, the Paterson Free Public Libraries will be open as cooling centers during normal business hours (9 AM - 5 PM)."

They also urged people to stay inside.

"Please stay indoors, stay hydrated, and check on elderly neighbors and others without access to air conditioning," city officials said on Facebook.