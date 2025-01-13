Heat Is Not The Only Risk That Wildfires Create

As wildfires burn all over southern California, health risks associated with not only the flames themselves, but the smoke in the air deserve discussion.

According to UNILAD, hundreds of thousands of individuals have been forced to abandon their homes in wake of the recent fires. As of today (January 12th,) 16 individuals have been confirmed to have died in the fires. One of the 16 to have died was an 82 year-old, who refused to leave his Altadena home. Notably, that man was named Rodney Nickerson, and he had lived in his home since the 1960s.

Ii is important to mention that even those who have evacuated the area are still facing serious health risks associated with the fire. Sara Adar, who is a professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, made mention that pollutants from the smoke can get in a person's lungs and bloodstream. Such circumstances can absolutely have long-term side effects. Specifically, extended exposure to wildfire smoke can increase a person's risk for developing chronic respiratory conditions.

Moreover, wildfire smoke is considered particularly harmful to brain health. Several studies have looked at a potential relationship between air pollution and dementia.

Of course, there are some ways to protect oneself from wildfire smoke. It is suggested that individuals wear N95 and KN95 masks when outside, and dealing with wildfire smoke. Likewise, when driving, it is important to have a vehicle recirculating air, rather than pulling it from outside the vehicle.

As the fires continue to burn in southern California, it is seemingly likely that more and more folks will suffer. Recent reports suggest that fires could spread further south in the coming days.

Dangerous Wildfire Smoke In Southern California Impacting Residents Across The Region

The recent wildfires in southern California are a true tragedy. Tens of thousands of acres still burn as California Fire continues to put its best foot forward. As winds continue to pick up, there is certainly concern across the United States that the fires will not be contained quickly. As of the writing of this article, the Palisades Fire itself is still only 11% contained.