Extreme Heat Warning Descends On Several States Including Spokane, Washington As Officials Warn What Not To Do

Officials are warning about an extreme heat warning that's descending on the United States this week. Some places are set to break record temperatures. So this summer is going to be a scorcher.

This week, a heat dome is settling over several states. As a result, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning about extreme heat. In Spokane, Washington, weather may reach up into the high 90s and beyond. The heat dome is trapping hot air in the area potentially making those temperatures rise even higher.

Extreme heat will also swelter in Oregon and Northern California as well. You can't even expect relief at night. As a result of the extreme heat, officials are sharing what not to do. For one, do your best to try to stay out of the sun. Officials also warn, "Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Extreme Heat Measures

Also, do not start any fires. With low humidity, there's an increased risk of wildfires as the temperatures soar. The extreme heat may break records in Seattle for this time of the year. That temperature was 87 degrees set in 1948.

Officials are also issuing warnings about rivers amid the extreme heat. They're concerned about cold shocks to people. Many of the rivers are frigid due to snow run-off.

They warn, "Early season warm-ups like this, especially overlapping with the weekend, tend to elevate the number of people seeking relief in area waters. We're still early in the season and waters are still running cold and fast and we've already had cold water-related fatalities this year."

Meanwhile, according to the Spokane Review, the city is considering lowering its criteria for homeless shelters. "This is a much better measure and indicator of inclement weather than a simple temperature activation measure," Councilman Zack Zappone said in May when the proposal was announced.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) is also giving out cooling measures like fans to people.

"I can tell you right now for my referral list for any cooling at all, we have about 75 folks waiting to just hear back from us to start that process, and then we have another probably 80 folks who have already received a unit or have a unit on the way. We deliver if we can," said Carmen Groom, the energy manager with SNAP