More Than 100 People Become Ill At Colorado Airshow With 10 Hospitalized

A Colorado airshow quickly became the scene of a medical emergency after more than 100 people fell ill. Rather than some virus or pathogen, officials say the sun was to blame for the mass illness. Attendees battled heat exhaustion and fatigue.

According to officials at the Colorado airshow, they treated more than 100 people for heat exhaustion. Of that number, 10 people ended up in the hospital needing further care. The Colorado airshow was supposed to be a place of fun and excitement. But the extreme heat proved to be a bit too much for some to handle.

The incident happened at the Pikes Peak Airshow in Colorado Springs. Officials reported the majority of these people had to go to the hospital due to the extreme heat. Likewise, doctors ended up hospitalizing 10 people due to heat-related illness. In extreme cases, people were displaying symptoms such as seizures from the heat.

Mass Airshow Illness

According to the fire department, they activated a pre-conceived plan to treat the mass illness at the airshow. The fire department thanked organizers and all those involve for swooping into action. As such, they said they were able to avoid a potentially worse situation.

"The Colorado Springs Fire Department works and prepares very closely with the airport and event organizers when large events are held. Today, like every day, we had a plan in place in the event we needed to activate it," said Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal in a statement. "All partners and resources at the airshow handled this incident swiftly and professionally. Their quick actions ensured people were taken care of and serious injuries were avoided."

Still, I would say that 100 people going to the hospital is quite a lot. I wonder if something could have been done to help keep people cool. The fire department warned attendees that they should stay hydrated. This will help them in the hat. In Colorado, temperatures reached the high 80s. So it's not quite Death Valley levels, but it was still enough to make a lot of people ill.

If you're going to be out in the heat, the airshow organizers suggest wearing hats and sunscreen. Also consider bringing water bottles and umbrellas. I suggest cooling towels as well. They always helped me in those dire situations.