Hiker Dies At Death Valley After Driving Car Off Embankment During Heat Spell

It's been a deadly year for tourists visiting national parks. Just take a look at the Grand Canyon. In a more recent example, a second person died at California's Death Valley National Park this summer. Their passing gives literal meaning to the name of the national park.

Both deaths so far this year appear to be related to the heat. California's Death Valley National Park is home to some of the hottest temperatures on the planet. When I say, it's a scorcher, believe me. A researcher recorded the hottest temperature ever on Earth at Death Valley. Prior to their untimely passing, the person appeared to be experiencing heat exposure symptoms.

57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino then got into his car and drove the vehicle off a steep embankment. The crash happened on August 1. Prior to the accident, he went on a one-mile hike at the park. While the crash adds a dramatic angle to the story, a medical examiner determined that Robino died from heat exposure at the park.

Hiker Dies At Death Valley

The region has experienced a heat wave this year making it especially dangerous. Prior to the accident, fellow hikers noticed Robino stumbling around the park. He had gone hiking at Death Valley's Natural Bridge Trail. Due to its rocky nature, park officials generally recommend not to hike that trail when the temperatures soar. On that day, it reached a blistering 119 degrees.

Fellow hikers offered to help Robino. However, he appeared erratic and his responses "did not make sense." From there, Robino got in his car to leave Death Valley. However, he ended up driving down a 20-foot embankment near the parking lot. The car ended up rolling over. The airbags also went off during the crash as well.

Afterward, Robino managed to crawl out of the vehicle. He walked to a nearby shaded area. He was still alive when emergency responders came to the park, but he passed away an hour later. Emergency services had moved him to an air-conditioned ambulance. His death comes just weeks after a motorcyclist also died at Death Valley.

He passed away due to a heat-related illness.