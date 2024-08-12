More Than 100 Neglected Animals Rescued From California Home Including Pet Cockroaches

In what sounds like an episode of Hoarders, authorities rescued more than 100 neglected animals from a residence in Southern California. Far from just typical pets like dogs and cats, the owner had an assortment of animals. The creatures ranged from dogs to horses to chickens and even pet cockroaches. That last one has me recoiling at the keyboard. So thanks for that, universe.

Authorities may not have even discovered the neglected animals if not for a wildfire. They uncovered the home in the aftermath of Nixon Fire. That wildfire ended up burning more than 5,000 acres over the summer. Deputies were evacuating people in the area from the fire. That's when a Riverside County sheriff's deputy noticed the dwelling and all the animals.

Animal Services Rescue Neglected Animals

He reached out to the Department of Animal Services about the issue, and they investigated further. So now, thanks to a keen eye and a wildfire, here we are talking about pet cockroaches. That is probably the most nightmare fuel of the animals involved, and don't let that distract you from these neglected animals. There were at least three horses, six goats, and various dogs. According to a news release from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, the animals weren't living in the best conditions.

Authorities rescued chickens, parakeets, cockatiels, quail, geese, and even a turkey. There were also mice as well. "This was one of the more unique investigations we've had, considering the wide arrange of critters now needing our assistance," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement.

The organization rescued several dogs from the property. The hope is that they can relocate these animals to a safer home. Many animals went to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus given their current condition. Likewise, a miniature horse and sheep both went to a county animal shelter. Apparently, the animals formed a bond and are inseparable.

According to Animal Services, the homeowner failed to respond to previous notices at the property. They also weren't present during the seizure. Authorities plan to seek animal cruelty charges. It carries a felony.