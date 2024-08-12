Terrifying Video Shows Moments Before A Horse Kicked A Toddler In The Head

It's every parent's worst nightmare, and as a parent myself, it certainly made me cringe. In a frightening moment, a horse brutally kicked a toddler in the head.

However, you wouldn't know it from the moments leading up to the incident. According to New York Post, a Nevada mom's video turned from peaceful into a horror scene.

What makes the video so chilling is knowing what follows it. The video showed a toddler walking through a Nevada meadow. A few moments later, the wild horse ended up kicking the young girl.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"I thought she had died because she was unresponsive," Haley Wilkey said. It certainly became a close call.

The force of the horse split her daughter Olivia's skull. According to Wilkey, she had to hold her daughter's head together for a brutal 45 minutes.

If there was silver lining, it's that the three-year-old survived her attack. She spent nearly a week in the hospital.

The video below shows the toddler staring at the horse from a distance. The black stallion dined on grass while mother and daughter watched.

Wild Horse Injures Toddler

The toddler was with her parents and three siblings when the horse attack happened. They were doing a photo shoot for another family. That's when two horses appeared from the wild.

"What is it?" Wilkey asked Olivia. She replied, "It's a horsey."

The video cuts before the actual attack. Olivia had her back to the wild animal. Just a few seconds later, the horse attacked and angrily injured the toddler. Her father rushed down the mountain to try to find cell service. Her mother's screams ended up alerting a Good Samaritan. Wilkey said the man played a pivotal role in saving the toddler's life.