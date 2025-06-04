Mom, Whose Husband And Son Died In Titan Submarine Implosion, Breaks Silence

The mother of a father and son who died in the Titan submarine implosion is breaking her silence. All five passengers died when the sub imploded on Jun 18, 2023.

Now, Christine Dawood is sharing her thoughts. Her husband, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and her son, Suleman, 19, both died on the Titan submersible. She said her life still feels empty.

"They're never going to come back. Their voices are still in the house, their memories are in the house," Dawood said in the documentary, which was released on May 28. "No matter what the investigation is, the rooms are still empty."

Titan Sub Implosion

Dawood told the BBC that she almost died herself. She was initially supposed to go on the Titan. But she allowed her son to take her spot because he was really excited by the trip.

"This arrogance of the people in charge - when they think they're above everything, that really gets to me," Dawood said. "Like why is ego and arrogance more important than safety? The irony is not lost on me that the Titanic sunk for exactly the same reason. History repeats itself."

She will never get over the Titan disaster.

"I think I will never be the same. I don't think that anybody who goes through loss and such a trauma can ever be the same," she said. "One of the most important things that came out for me was when the Coast Guard also assured us as a family that we couldn't have known. For me that was - yeah, I guess the most important reassurance they could have given me."

The families are left picking up the pieces. There's no closure to those affected by the Titan disaster. All that remains is sadness.

"We're not looking for blaming," Dawood said. "We all know who the culprit is. [But] it's not changing anything, does it? The culprit died with them, right? So who am I to blame?"