Coast Guard Releases Eerie Audio From Titan Sub Implosion

The Titan Sub implosion took the world by storm. As many theories unfolded about what caused the implosion most people were just sorry for those who lost their lives. Now, the Coast Guard has released an eerie audio from the implosion that shines a new light on the situation.

Eerie Audio From Titan Sub Implosion Has People Guessing

Although the Titan Sub imploded back in 2023, the Coast Guard is still investigating what caused it to implode. Recently, they shared an eerie audio clip from the implosion. The clip is about 20 seconds long and is supposedly taken "approximately 900 miles from the Titan submersible implosion site," according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

When listening to the audio, you can hear an ominous whooshing sound in the center of the clip. The sound last several seconds before returning to silence. Experts believe that is the sound of the implosion, which killed all five people aboard the sub. This is not the first time a sound from the implosion was discussed. PEOPLE Magazine shares that there was a documentary released that "Featured audio of supposed knocking heard in the area of the sub." Many argued that the banging sounds indicated that the crew and pilot were still alive miles beneath the ocean's surface.

However, the Coast Guard strongly stressed that any such noises were most likely not related to the Titan Sub and its explosion. Instead, the eerie audio clip is the only connection to the implosion. Furthermore, the Coast Guard is continuing to look into what caused the implosion and will hopefully reveal some answers. They have been conducting several investigations, reviewing "Final messages sent by the Titan's crew and passengers as well as photos from the debris discovered afterward."

The Coast Guard will submit a final report about their findings. Until then, the world is just left to speculate about the Titan Sub and this eerie audio of its implosion.