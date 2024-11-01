US Coast Guard Rescue Father And Sons Clinging To Boat In Hawaii

The US Coast Guard rescued a father and his two sons from the Pacific Ocean last weekend off the coast of Hawaii.

According to the NY Post, the rescue happened last Saturday afternoon. The father had made a mayday call after his boat had capsized in the ocean. On the call, the man did not mention where he and his boat were located.

Luckily, the Honolulu sector of the US Coast Guard heard the call, and sent out helicopter and airplane crews to search for the overturned vessel. After some five-plus hours of searching, the helicopter crew found the father and his two sons. The three were each clinging to the hull of the capsized vessel. Notably, the father and his sons were all without life jackets at the time of their rescue.

In a news release, Lt. Zachary Kayser - command duty officer, Sector Honolulu Command Center made a point to mention that the Coast Guard suggests that all boaters where "life jackets when underway." Kayser pointed out that conditions change quickly, and problems develop quickly in the water. Moreover, Kayser mentioned that carrying a handheld marine radio allows individuals to notify first responders - if they end up in the water.

A video was taken of the rescue. The images captured were breathtaking and heroic. A rescue swimmer first leaps into the water from above, in the helicopter. Once in the water, the swimmer heads for the sons. He then helps the sons into a basket, which is used to hoist the sons out of the water and to the helicopter. The sons went up one at a time. After their rescue, the father was then pulled out of the water.

The video of the rescue is certainly jaw-dropping. Likewise, the situation itself is shocking in its own regard. The father reported that the boat capsized after being "swamped by a wave."

Regardless of the unfortunate circumstances, the important thing is that all involved in the accident survived. After being pulled onto the helicopter, the father and his sons were transported Kahului Airport, in Maui.