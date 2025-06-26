Mom And Child Survive Close Encounter With World's Most Dangerous Bird

A mom and her child are lucky to be alive after surviving a close encounter with what has been dubbed the World's Most Dangerous Bird.

The close call happened in Australia. The bird in question is the cassowary. Wildlife officials are urging people to not feed or approach cassowaries.

Wildlife Ranger Jeff Lewis said feeding the bird changes its behavior and makes it more likely to seek out humans.

"This incident is one of several cassowary interactions in the area which are linked to unlawful feeding," Lewis said in a June 18 news release. "Thankfully, the mother and child were able to get inside to safety, but it's an important reminder to not interfere with wildlife. In April, a man in his seventies was kicked in the leg by a cassowary which approached him expecting food. He was treated for a cut to his leg and was lucky the injuries weren't worse."

Dangerous Bird Encounter

He continued, "These incidents are stark examples of the dangers of feeding cassowaries. Local wildlife rangers have been warning people of the risks, installing signage and providing education, but the unlawful feeding persists. When cassowaries associate humans with food, they can become impatient and aggressive, particularly when accompanied by chicks. We encourage anyone with information in relation to unlawful feeding to report it to the Department."

The mom and child were walking up to a building in Mission Beach. Two cassowaries followed right behind them. The bird species wanted some food and closed in on the two. Fortunately, the mom and child managed to get inside and escape the birds.

Cassowaries are considered a dangerous bird thanks to their claws and aggressive behavior.

"They're most active at twilight, have a claw that rivals Freddy Krueger's, and are one of the few bird species that have killed humans," the WWF said of the species.

Wildlife authorities warn people to never approach the bird. You should also avoid feeding the animals and keep dogs or other pets far away from the bird as well.