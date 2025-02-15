Mississippi Woman Arrested For Committing Sickening Act With Her Dogs After Police Find Videos

Police have arrested a Mississippi woman and charged her with a truly sickening act with her dogs. They found videos of the pet owner interacting with her pets in an inappropriate manner.

Mississippi police sentenced 21-year-old Denise Frazier to four years in jail for having unnatural intercourse with her dogs. She filmed herself committing the sickening acts. She's also been sentenced to five years of probation and $2,615.51 in fines.

Police arrested her in 2024, charging her with one count of attempted unnatural intercourse and one count of unnatural intercourse. Frazier's arrest came after videos serviced of the pet owner engaged with her dogs. Eventually, they were rescued and taken away from Frazier.

"This sentencing is a step toward justice, but the fight isn't over - we are still pushing for full accountability in Jones County, where Frazier's abuse first came to light," said Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals' Justice for Animals Senior Campaigner, via Daily Mail.

Pet Owner Arrested For Acts With Dogs

It's not the first time that Frazier has faced this crime. In 2023, she was arrested for the same offense. Her sentence comes after a video appeared on Snapchat of the woman engaged in a sickening act with her dogs. Authorities caught wind of the video.

"In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I've ever investigated," said Sergeant JD Carter of the Jones County Sheriff's Department said at the time. "CSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content. The investigation into this case is far from over."

Frazier confessed to the crime but claimed she had been forced to commit the acts. However, authorities found no evidence of this being the case.

"We've never dealt with this particular type of case before," Carter said. "There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting. So, right now, we're still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we're still going to look into it to see if there's more."

Additionally, she may face additional crimes. Police learned of additional films being filmed in other counties and already notified appropriate law enforcement.