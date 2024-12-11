Missing Woman With Dementia Survived For Days In Oregon Wilderness

A 76-year-old woman, who had been reported as missing, was found alive in a remote region of Oregon.

According to PEOPLE, the woman in question is named Cheryl Leigh Guajardo, and she lives in Bend, Oregon. The Lane County Sheriff's Department reported that Guajardo was believed to be driving in the Lowell area on December 3rd. The investigation into her apparent disappearance began on December 4th.

Guajardo is known to live with memory issues and dementia. The 5' 8" tall woman has "long white hair and dark eyes." Moreover, Guajardo was reported to weigh roughly 118 pounds. Moreover, it was well-known that Guajardo would drive between Eugene, Bend and Portland to go shopping.

Regardless of such a detailed profile, the remote nature of the search made things difficult. Authorities were unable to track her cell phone or vehicle, as poor cell service made such work impossible.

Luckily, finding appropriate manpower for the search was not an issue. The Lane County Sheriff's Department led a coordinated search, which involved persons from a variety of sources. Notably, dozens of volunteers showed up to help in the search. Likewise, deputies and personnel from several assisting agencies were involved as well.

Along with the search in the Lowell area, a statewide Silver Alert was requested, over concerns that Guajardo may have left the area.

Elderly Woman Rescued After Becoming Lost In Rural Oregon

On December 7th, at roughly 11 A.M. local time, Guajardo's vehicle was located by searchers. The vehicle was said to be on an "overgrown spur road north of Lookout Point Lake." After finding the vehicle, searchers found Guajardo just a short time later. She was alive and responsive at the time of her rescue.

The episode came to its end when Guajardo was eventually transported, via ambulance, to a hospital to receive medical care.

Despite the dangerous circumstances, it appears any major tragedies were avoided in Guajardo's case. The Lane County Sheriff's Office made a point to thank the volunteers from across the state for their efforts in locating Guajardo. Between those volunteers, drone and aircraft support, and personnel from varying agencies, the search for Guajardo was well constructed, and therefore, effective.