Missing Canadian Man Found In Wilderness After More Than A Week Thanks To Clever Message

A 39-year-old man, identified as Andrew Barber, had gone missing in late July. He went missing in the Cariboo region of British Columbia. After he was reported missing to the Williams Lake RCMP on July 31, a search for him began. The agency teamed up with another search and rescue organization, but it proved to be a more difficult task than initially anticipated. The first few days of the search were unsuccessful, despite both air and ground efforts. The area where Barber went missing is not only huge, but also very remote and wild. Luckily, the missing Canadian man was found in the wilderness after more than a week, thanks to a clever message he left behind.

After more than a week in the wilderness, one of the search teams was finally able to narrow its search. Thanks to a helicopter spotting Barber's truck on a forest service road, they had an indication of where he might be. As it turns out, he had created a makeshift shelter nearby. However, the shelter is not what truly caught the search and rescue team's attention. Instead, what they spotted was Barber's clever message. Outdoorlife shares that Barber's makeshift shelter was "leaning against a large rock with the word 'HELP' written on it." Those large letters were a clear indication that the search teams had found the right area.

When rescuers found Barber, he was in deplorable shape. His shelter was located in a boggy area, and he had been surviving off of untreated pond water in an attempt to stave off dehydration. Additionally, he had no food on him. Not to mention that he could barely stand due to an injury he sustained while stranded out there. While he was in horrible shape, the evidence of his cunning and will to survive was apparent. Rescuers recalled that he "had stuffed his clothes with grass to try and add insulation." All of this, along with his clever message, helped him to survive long enough for the missing man to be found.

However, despite his best efforts, Quesnel SAR president Bob Zimmerman admitted that had they not found him when they did, he doubts that Barber would have survived another 24 hours. The human will to survive is incredible, but it can only go so far.