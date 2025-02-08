Missing Alaska Flight Crashed Into Sea Ice, All 10 On Board Dead

An Alaska flight that went missing on Thursday was found on late Friday. Sadly, it appears that the plane crashed into sea ice and killed all 10 people on board.

Speaking with the New York Post, Coast Guard spokesperson Mike Salerno confirmed search and rescue crews located the missing Alaska flight after using a helicopter to search the plane's last known location. Two of the rescue crew identified three bodies, and they believe the seven others are inside the wreckage. So far, they haven't been able to reach the rest of the deceased.

The small plane was a Cessna Caravan. There was one pilot and nine passengers on board. Sadly, the flight never made it to Nome, Alaska, losing contact with air control. Authorities are working to recover the bodies before conditions get too bad.

In a statement, Coast Guard wrote, "#UPDATE (1/2) #USCG has ended its search for the missing plane after the aircraft was located approx. 34 miles southeast of Nome. 3 individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased."

Missing Alaska Flight Found

They continued, "The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane. Our heartfelt condolences are with those affected by this tragic incident."

Meanwhile, one official said that they are working as quickly as they can. "The conditions out there are dynamic, so we've got to do it safely in the fastest way we can," Jim West, chief of the Nome Volunteer Fire Department, said Friday.

Authorities believe that the Alaska flight experienced rapid loss in elevation. But at this time, they are unsure what caused the issue.

Officials on Friday also said the plane experienced a "rapid loss" in elevation and speed just before vanishing. Meanwhile, people took to the comment section to mourn the Alaska flight.

One wrote, "God Bless everyone who has died and their families. Considering the weather was horrible, this flight should have been canceled!" Another wrote, "Thank you again for all your tireless efforts and dedication to the mission @USCGAlaska it is greatly appreciated by all Alaskans!! ??? And may God Bless the brokenhearted."

Yet another wrote, "That is so sad. Alaska is a place you have to be very careful in. It's very deceptive. Everything looks and feels fine until suddenly it isn't. The saddest part is that Alaskans are usually good-natured folks. Most likely, the people in that aircraft were kind folks."