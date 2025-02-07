Alaska Flight With 10 People On Board Goes Missing, Never Arrives At Airport

There's a mystery in Alaska right now. What happened to a flight carrying 10 people? The aircraft was supposed to land in Nome, Alaska, but when 4 p.m. rolled around on Thursday, there was no aircraft.

The flight blew past its arrival time, and as of Friday, authorities still haven't been able to locate the missing plane. Alaskan authorities have partnered with federal officials to try to locate the missing flight.

Right now, authorities are trying to piece together the flight's last known location and work from there. The flight had 10 people on board including a pilot and nine passengers. Weather may have played a role in the aircraft's disappearance.

Missing Flight

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department weighed in on the missing flight. They released a statement on Facebook.

They wrote, "We are currently responding to a report of a missing Bering Air caravan. There were ten people on board and the aircraft was en route from Unalakleet to Nome. We are currently doing an active ground search from Nome and from White Mountain and have as much up-to-date information on the event as possible. Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time. National Guard and Coast Guard and Troopers have been notified and are active in the search."

It continued, "Norton Sound Health Corporation is standing by. We ask the public to please think of those who may be missing at this time, but due to weather and safety concerns please do not form individual search parties. Families are encouraged to seek support at Norton Sound Health Corporation."

Meanwhile, the Alaskan National Guard and US Coast Guard are also involved in the search for the missing flight. As mentioned above, authorities are asking local search parties not to form at this time. The severe weather is a hazard, and they want to avoid any more missing people.