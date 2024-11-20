Minnesota Son Accused Of Killing Father "Execution-Style" In Front Of Horrified Family At Remote Hunting Cabin

Police have arrested a Minnesota son for allegedly murdering his father. The man killed his parent "execution-style" in front of his horrified uncle and another at a remote hunting cabin.

The crime reportedly happened after they had all finished dinner at the cabin. According to Law and Crime, the two men then fled away from the Minnesota son and sought help at a cabin nearby. They claimed that 31-year-old Kirk Hazlett III had just shot his father, Kirk Hazlett II.

It took deputies some time to make the drive into the woods to reaching the hunting cabin. They found the remains of the father on the floor near the couch of the cabin. He had a "large amount of blood pooling on the ground near his head." They also found several casings of ammunition on the ground.

Minnesota Son Kills Father

Authorities found that Hazlett II was shot nine times including in the head. The wounds suggest that the Minnesota son shot his father from the back. According to the eye witnesses, Hazlett II was having dinner with his brother and another when they got a notification from a trail camera. The trail camera showed someone walking up the driveway of the property with a pistol.

"Holy s***, someone just walked through our gate with a pistol in their hand," the brother reportedly said. While the uncle went to retrieve his own handgun from a nearby room, Hazlett III allegedly busted through the side door of the cabin and shot his father. That's when the uncle said he saw the Minnesota son standing there with the pistol.

The uncle said that Hazlett II was still breathing as his son stood above him and "shot him in the head execution-style" to make sure he was dead.

They said that the Minnesota son "entered [the cabin] with a mission... He entered to kill him." He then let his uncle and the other go after they pleaded for him not to shoot them. They ran to a neighbor's cabin for help. At the time, Hazlett III and his father "weren't getting along and hadn't for a long time." He also was "not in good relations with their family."